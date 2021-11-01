Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
