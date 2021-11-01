Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Nomura stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nomura by 77.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

