Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 52-Week High at $257.84

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.84 and last traded at $257.69, with a volume of 2541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Get Nordson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.