Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of Terminix Global worth $37,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 267,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 101.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

TMX opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

