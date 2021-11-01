Northern Trust Corp Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.92% of KAR Auction Services worth $40,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.