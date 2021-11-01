Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,504 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $80.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

