Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,388 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.