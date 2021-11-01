Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.90

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several research firms recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.