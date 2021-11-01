Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

