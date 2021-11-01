NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,223,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of NortonLifeLock worth $60,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $7,502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,414,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,927,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.45 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

