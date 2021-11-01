Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.50). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings per share of ($2.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($7.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($6.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 308,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,153,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

