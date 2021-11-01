Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $64.43 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The company has a market cap of $257.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.