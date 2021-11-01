NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.07

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTDTY shares. Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.31.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Analysts forecast that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

