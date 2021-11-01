Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Nutanix worth $39,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,491,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

