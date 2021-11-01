Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. HSBC raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,374. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

