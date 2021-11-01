Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NVG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 386,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 739,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 496,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

