Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,694 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of PROG worth $45,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $40.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.