Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 13,928 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $42,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,538,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $127.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

