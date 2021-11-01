Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 83,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $46,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

