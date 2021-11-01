Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $41.39 Million Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $41,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.