Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,746. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

