Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 44.0% in October

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

