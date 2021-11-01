O3Swap Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $46.34 million and $6.55 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, O3Swap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00080418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00075487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00106914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,959.17 or 1.00077348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.55 or 0.07030704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022744 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.