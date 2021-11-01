OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.50

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.50 and last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.37.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

