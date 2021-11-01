Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.11

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 363306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OBE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.10.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.2499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

