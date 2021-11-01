Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 1,494 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

NYSE YETI opened at $98.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.