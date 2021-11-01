Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,455 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter worth $147,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RFP opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. CIBC downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

