Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,169,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

SWCH opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

