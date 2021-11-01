Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases 18,015 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.17% of EMCORE worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $275.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.26.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.