Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 52,593 Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ADN stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.16 million, a P/E ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.