Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HI stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

