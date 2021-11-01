Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Advantage Solutions worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,389,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.54 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $482.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.