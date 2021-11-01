Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 7,295 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $51.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

