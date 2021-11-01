Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $446,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 891,163 shares valued at $37,985,806. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

