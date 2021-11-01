ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,286.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 71.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $11,286.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 64.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

