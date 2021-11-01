Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $138,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,311,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $344.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

