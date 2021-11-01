Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

