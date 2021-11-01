ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.40. 332,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.83.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

