Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 705,534 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $23.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.