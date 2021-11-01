Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 30th total of 237,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

NASDAQ SEED opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.