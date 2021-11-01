Oshkosh Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

OSK opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 20.0% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

