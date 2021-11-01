Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.93.

NYSE OSK traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.20. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

