Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.30 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

