Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. 138,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otter Tail stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Otter Tail worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

