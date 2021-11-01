Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.28 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
