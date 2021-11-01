Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.28 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

