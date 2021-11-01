Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

PLTR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $26.56. 26,185,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,571,941. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion and a PE ratio of -22.90. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,431,858 shares of company stock valued at $160,422,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

