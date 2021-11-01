Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Up 69.8% in October

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 974.0 days.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRRWF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

