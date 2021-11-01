Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.64 on Monday. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Parsons stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Parsons worth $33,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

