Patrick J. Harbert Sells 989 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQBK stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. 61,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.