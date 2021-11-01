PAX Gold Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,793.74 or 0.02918397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $320.13 million and $13.79 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 178,473 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

