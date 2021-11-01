PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Principals LLC

Atlas Principals LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56,238.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.6% of Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Principals LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 266.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 177,961 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.96. The stock had a trading volume of 163,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.08. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

